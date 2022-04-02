Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,091 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

