Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

