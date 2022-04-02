Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 19,248 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

