Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,607 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.