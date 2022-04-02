Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $4.98 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWS opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

