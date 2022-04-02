Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

