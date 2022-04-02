BSCPAD Hits Market Cap of $55.83 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $55.83 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

