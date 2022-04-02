Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to post $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $20.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

