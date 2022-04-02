Bunicorn Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $432,514.60 and $68,878.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

