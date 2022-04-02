Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and $9,116.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.43 or 0.00469475 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.