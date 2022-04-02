Bytom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bytom has a market cap of $45.33 million and $3.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00271824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,195,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,390,194 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

