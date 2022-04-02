Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will post $422.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $427.90 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bank.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bank (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.