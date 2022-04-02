Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

