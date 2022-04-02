Carbon One Day Volume Tops $52,730.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $52,730.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.54 or 0.07538041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.02 or 1.00096394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046314 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,558,140 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

