Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$182.00 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$173.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

