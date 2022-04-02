Casper Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $415.29 million and $28.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,772,416,969 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,579,986 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

