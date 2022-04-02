Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $167,466.85 (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $167,466.85 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.00612385 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

