Cat Token 1-Day Volume Tops $707.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $707.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00271806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

