Cat Token Price Up 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,121.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00272427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

