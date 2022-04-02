Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $177.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $737.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $814.83 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

