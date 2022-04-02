Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Critical Analysis

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% Cboe Global Markets 15.10% 18.62% 9.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 1 2 6 0 2.56

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $137.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Forge Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.56 $529.00 million $4.91 23.80

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Forge Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options. The North American Equities segment covers listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX, and EDGA. The Futures segment comprises the business of futures exchange, CFE, which includes offering for trading futures on the VIX Index and bitcoin and other futures products. The European Equities segment relates to the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. The Global FX segment represents the institutional FX trading services that occur on the Cboe FX platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

