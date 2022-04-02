Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

