Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $156.79 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,769,928 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

