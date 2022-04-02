Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $904.31

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 904.31 ($11.85) and traded as low as GBX 713.51 ($9.35). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 745.40 ($9.76), with a volume of 711,460 shares.

CWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 904.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

