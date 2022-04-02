Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will post $289.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $234.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

