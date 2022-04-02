CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Down 2.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.59. 1,612,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,245,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.