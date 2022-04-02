Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 30,101 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 1,775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £88,750 ($116,256.22).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

