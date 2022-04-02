Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.18. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 110,000 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.
Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)
