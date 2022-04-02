Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

