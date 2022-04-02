Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after acquiring an additional 615,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

IJT traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,622. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

