Charter Trust Co. Sells 893 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Blackstone by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

