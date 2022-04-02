Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

