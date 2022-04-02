Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.34% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

