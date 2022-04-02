Chia Network Market Capitalization Reaches $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.57 or 0.07516763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.81 or 0.99907752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046424 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

