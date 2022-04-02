Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $2.56 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (BNANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $81.24 million and $261,150.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

