Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.38

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.38 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 5,420 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £30.11 million and a P/E ratio of 47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.76.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

