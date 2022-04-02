Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Chromia has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $340.15 million and approximately $245.87 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

