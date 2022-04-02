Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

