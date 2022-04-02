Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

