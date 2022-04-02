Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Cinemark worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

