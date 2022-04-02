Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.88 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

