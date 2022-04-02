Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $423.88. 461,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.