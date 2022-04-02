Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

