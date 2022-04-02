Citizens (CIA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Citizens to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.09% 7.89% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.95 Citizens Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 10.47

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citizens and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 611 2114 2301 84 2.36

Citizens currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 90.91%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

