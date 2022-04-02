City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.86

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.86 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 59.46 ($0.78). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59.46 ($0.78), with a volume of 837 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of £63.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.86.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
