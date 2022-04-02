Civitas (CIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Civitas has a market cap of $51,304.20 and approximately $32.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001263 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,535,499 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.