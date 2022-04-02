Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.59).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.55) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.13) to GBX 3,665 ($48.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
CKN opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,408.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,678.06. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,730 ($35.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.34).
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
