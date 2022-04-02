Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of Clarus worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $23.18 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

