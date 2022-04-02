Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.