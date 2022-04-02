Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.50. 3,548,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.20.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

